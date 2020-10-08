LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meijer is looking to hire about 200 part-time and temporary workers at its stores in Kentucky and Indiana.
The company is looking to fill the following openings in the Louisville area:
- Cashiers
- Third-shift stockers
- Meat cutters
- Cake decorators
- Pickup order fulfillment
Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills, and paychecks are issued weekly. Benefits include store discounts, paid parental leave, educational reimbursement, and flexible scheduling. Career advancement opportunities are also available.
To apply, visit: https://jobs.meijer.com/
