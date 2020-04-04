LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meijer has announced several new measures to help customers observe social distancing guidelines in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
According to a news release, in addition to reducing its store hours, and reserving certain hours of certain days for senior citizens, Meijer is now asking customers to limit the number of shoppers per trip, "while understanding that some customers may need additional assistance."
Meijer said it is also putting processes in place to monitor and limit how many customers are allowed in each store. This includes managing the number of customers shopping to support proper social distancing practices.
The chain said it's also conducting daily health screenings and temperature checks of team members as they arrive at the store. Additionally, protective plexiglass shields are being installed at all checkout lanes and pharmacies.
And, beginning April 12, Meijer will no longer issue a weekly sales circular to help decrease the number of customers in its stores.
Meijer has already stopped allowing customers to bring in re-usable bags unless customers are using them as part of the retailer's Shop & Scan program, and temporarily removed Sandy the Pony near store exits. Additionally, the grocer has strategically placed signs suggesting customers use the length of their shopping carts to gauge appropriate distance from others, when there aren't decals on the floor.
"We continue to look for additional ways to ensure the safety of our customers and team members in the face of this difficult challenge," Meijer President & Chief Executive Officer Rick Keyes said in a news release. "By working together, we can reduce the spread of this virus and help keep our communities safe."
Other retailers, including Walmart, Target, Lowe's and Home Depot, have announced similar measures.
