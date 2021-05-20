LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meijer is offering an incentive for customers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a release, the retailer said anyone who schedules and completes their vaccination at a Meijer will get a coupon for $10 dollars off their next purchase.
If you've already been vaccinated, you won't be left out. Customers that show a completed vaccine card at a Meijer pharmacy also get the $10 coupon off a purchase of $50 or more.
"We encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step and get vaccinated," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said in the release. "When the vaccine rollout began, our pharmacy teams dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe. Their efforts have paid off, but we're not done yet. We're hopeful this incentive helps tip the balance."
Meijer pharmacies launched a walk-up vaccine program in April at all locations across the Midwest. To date, the retailer has administered more than 1.3 million doses. All eligible individuals, including those ages 12-17 with a parent or guardian, are encouraged to get their vaccine.
To make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Meijer, click here to register.
