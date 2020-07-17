LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meijer will soon join other large-scale grocery store chains in requiring its customers to wear masks while shopping.
The requirement starts Monday, July 20, across all stores. Customers who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings are exempt from the requirement, the company said in a news release.
Officials with the grocery store chain said the requirement is for the health and safety of employees and customers.
Other grocery retailers such as Walmart, Kroger and Target have also made masks mandatory.
