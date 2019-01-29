LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in the heart of downtown Louisville that was once crumbling to the ground has been transformed into a new distillery.
The West Main Street building was abandoned and so old, the staircase collapsed.
That's all changed, and Michter's will open its Fort Nelson Distillery this week.
Tours will start on Saturday.
"We are distilling here, so we will be able to showcase that. We will be able to showcase the connection between your nose and your mouth through our sensory tasting lab, and you will end your tour in the bar at Fort Nelson with a beautiful experience in our bar," said Andrea Wilson, Michter's Master of Maturation.
Tickets for a tour and tasting cost $20.
