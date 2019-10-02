LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than three decades of Pegasus Parades and Thunder Over Louisville, the president of the Kentucky Derby Festival is retiring.
Mike Berry is handing over the reins of the festival after 33 years of memories as the organization's president and CEO.
A nationwide search for Berry's successor ended at the Derby Festival headquarters. The torch has been passed to Matt Gibson, who was Berry's first hire when he was named president 22 years ago.
"The passion from Matt just oozes from his body for the Derby Festival," Berry said.
Gibson, currently the festival's senior vice president of events, will try to carry forward the momentum the festival has had under Berry's leadership.
"I love this community," Gibson said. "Last year, about 1.4 million folks attended our events. It makes us one of the largest festivals in the world."
He said Berry left KDF in "a good place," and he won't look to make many immediate changes.
"But we are going to do a top-down review of everything we do to make sure we are doing them for the right reasons and we don't just get comfortable doing things," Gibson said.
Berry said he looks forward to passing the torch to someone as experienced as Gibson.
"I had a great run here, and I'll always be a big cheerleader," he said. "But it's time for new energy."
"Thunder has evolved, and Thunder will continue to evolve," Gibson added. "The parade itself, we constantly have to remind ourselves what our mission is."
Berry may have made it to the finish line of his career, but you'll still catch him at the festival for years to come.
"My vision for the festival is that we continue to grow," he said.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.