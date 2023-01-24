LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville restaurant is soon reopening for its 99th season.
Mike Linnig's Restaurant will be back in business this Thursday, Jan. 26 after taking its usual winter break. The restaurant is located on 9308 Cane Run Road and reopens every year in late January.
The restaurant has been serving Louisville since 1925. It's known for generous portions of fried fish, shrimp, frog legs and onion rings.
Mike Linnig's is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. It has expansive outdoor seating that can accommodate around 1,000 patrons.
Last year, the restaurant closed for the season on Nov. 6.
Cake and desserts will be available while supplies last. For more information, visit theirwebsite.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.