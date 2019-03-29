LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new store with ties to a country music legend is now open in Louisville's Nulu neighborhood.
White's Mercantile opened its doors Friday afternoon on East Market Street. It's a modern day general store, started by singer/songwriter Holly Williams -- the granddaughter of Hank Williams Senior.
The original White's Mercantile opened in Nashville in 2013, and has been expanding to other southern cities ever since. The store carries a variety of merchandise, with some local items special to Louisville.
"I'm a musician, and was on tour all the time, and felt there wasn't a store where you could get everything," Holly Williams said. "I was tired of going to a baby store for baby gifts, a dog store for dog gifts and all the different things, so hopefully you can find something for everyone on your gift list."
The Louisville store in Nulu is the fifth location for White's Mercantile.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.