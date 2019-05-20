LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of homeowners in Jefferson County who received higher 2019 property assessments have until today at 4 pm to contest the values.
Jefferson County PVA Colleen Younger's office reassessed homes and commercial property in west Louisville, Old Louisville, Shively, Pleasure Ridge Park, Valley Station and other areas of southwest Jefferson County this year.
Some assessments outside those areas were also adjusted because of sales, renovations or other factors.
Higher assessments mean higher property taxes, but there is a process for property owners who think their assessment is not in line with the property's actual market value.
Today is the deadline to start a "conference" with Younger's PVA office, a necessary first step toward filing an appeal.
To start a conference or get more information, go this page on the PVA site.
Although the PVA website in some places indicates that the deadline is May 21, a PVA official confirmed the deadline is Monday, May 20 at 4 pm.
