NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Since this summer, the New Albany Sugar Shoppe has had to deal with the construction from the Main Street Revitalization Project being right outside its front door. And the owner, Stevie Carper, said she isn't sure how much longer her business can survive the mess.
Construction on the multimillion-dollar project is in its second phase on Main Street, and the orange barrels and detour signs are literally putting up barriers to businesses. When completed, restaurants and businesses will have space for outdoor dining without impeding the flow of pedestrians on the sidewalks. Crosswalks for pedestrians will also be decreased from 52 feet to 22 feet.
This should be the busy time of the year for Carper. Instead, she's seeing a more than 40% drop in business since regular foot traffic has been drastically cut.
"Really bad," she said. "It's keeping me up at night."
And until the work on Main Street is complete, Carper is wondering how much longer she can survive.
"The city really does need to step up and try to help us out here," she said.
New Albany City Councilman Al Knable wants to. He said he plans to introduce legislation next week that would look into whether the city can use $500,000 of its remaining American Rescue Plan funds to create small business grants for the impacted shops along Main Street.
"I want to be a good steward and advocate for the people who voted me and put me in office, which means I'm gonna go to bat for these folks and try to help them out if we can," Knable said. "I think every single person on the council and everyone in city administration wants to help in some way or the other. So this is one potential option for us to look at."
And the New Albany community has stepped up as well.
More than $10,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe campaign to support all of the small businesses along Main Street impacted by the construction.
"I am so warmed by the generosity and the kindness of all the other small business owners in our downtown neighborhood and uptown neighborhood," Carper said. "It is just very nice, very kind, and it leaves me speechless."
The fundraiser was started by a fellow New Albany business owner — Zack Flanagan at Board & You — with an initial $5,000 goal that was quickly met.
"That we were able to double that goal and achieve it 12 hours later ... it was so special," Flanagan said. "I can't wait to show these businesses that we care, and we cannot wait to watch you survive this construction phase."
The project is set to end in late 2023. Carper said any help she and other Main Street shops can get, they're all for it.
"I'm excited about it, but I just don't know if I can hang on until this project is done," she said.
