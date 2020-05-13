LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Lime scooters are returning to Louisville's streets
The California-based scooter company will resume operations Thursday with 150 scooters in downtown Louisville.
The relaunch is part of the company's "Lime Aid" program, which offers free rides up to 30 minutes for health care and emergency workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Lime said it is also enhancing cleaning methods for its scooters.
Bird also announced its relaunching its Louisville fleet this week after pulling scooters at the start of the pandemic.
