(CNN) -- Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, Inc., is recalling approximately 164,210 pounds of raw ground turkey products due to the possibility of salmonella contamination, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday.
The recall was announced as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 52 new cases of illness associated with the outbreak.
This brings the total number of illnesses to 216 people across 38 states since the outbreak began in November 2017. Eighty-four people have been hospitalized and one death has been reported.
In addition, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Friday there have been 22 cases of illness in four provinces. All of the illnesses there occurred between April 2017 and November 2018, but nearly half of the illnesses began in October and November of this year. Five patients have been hospitalized and one person died.
