LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 60,000 pounds of raw beef products have been recalled just days before the Memorial Day weekend over possible E. coli contamination.
According to a news release by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Illinois-based Aurora Packing Company Inc. is recalling approximately 62,112 pounds of its products packaged on April 19.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 788" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide. Some of the recalled products include (but are not limited to) brisket, ribeye and ribs.
The below spreadsheets provide a complete list of the specific products being recalled, as well as their labels:
The problem was discovered as a result of random sample testing by the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
There have been no confirmed reports of sickness or injury as a result of consuming the products.
Anyone concerned about injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.