(CNN) -- The Fourth of July weekend is a big one for movie-goers unless you plan on using MoviePass.
The struggling service alerted subscribers online to hold off on using its service.
In a tweet, MoviePass said its services have been "put on a temporary hold."
The company blamed technical issues but did not give any details.
The company also did not give an exact day when it will be back up and running again.
But it estimates the process will take several weeks.
