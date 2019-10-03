LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The second-largest manufacturing employer in Grayson County, Ky. will close by June 2020, leaving 295 people out of work.
The MTD Products Inc. factory in Leitchfield, Ky., makes parts for lawn mowers and other outdoor power equipment made by the Valley City, Ohio company.
MTD makes mowers, snow throwers, utility vehicles, trimmers, tillers and other equipment under Troy Bilt, Remington and other brand names.
In a statement, the company said the decision to close the Leitchfield plant comes “after careful and ongoing evaluation of its manufacturing footprint in relation to future strategic needs.”
“We recognize the significant impact this closure will have on employees and their families and will be providing separation support including severance benefits, outplacement services and preferential hiring opportunities at MTD’s other US facilities,” Craig Dukes, the company’s senior vice president of human resources, said in the statement.
The MTD facility was established in 1995, according to Kentucky economic development cabinet data.
