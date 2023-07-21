LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center, Lynn Family Stadium, Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center and Kentucky Performing Arts are joining venues from around the world for a virtual job fair.
It'll be from 1-5 p.m. Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, July 25.
There will be a wide range of roles available from hourly to salaried jobs. ASM Global is looking to fill more than 100 full-time and part-time positions at their Louisville venues.
To register in advance, click here.
