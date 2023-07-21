KFC Yum! Center Generic (High-Res)

KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville (WDRB photo).

 Darius Bowie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center, Lynn Family Stadium, Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center and Kentucky Performing Arts are joining venues from around the world for a virtual job fair.

It'll be from 1-5 p.m. Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, July 25. 

There will be a wide range of roles available from hourly to salaried jobs. ASM Global is looking to fill more than 100 full-time and part-time positions at their Louisville venues.

To register in advance, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags