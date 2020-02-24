LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say attendees at this year's National Farm Machinery Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center spent about $23 million at Louisville businesses.
Farmers and agricultural workers packed the halls of the Expo Center earlier this month for the largest indoor farm machinery show in the country. Vendors set up hundreds of booths, there were dozens of free seminars, and tens of thousands watched the Championship Tractor Pull.
About 300,000 people were expected to attend the four-day event.
Much of the $23 million economic impact is attributed to money spent for hotel stays and restaurant visits.
