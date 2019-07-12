LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 180,000 battery-powered smoke alarms have been recalled over fears of mechanical failure.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the fire alarms have a misaligned internal switch that could prevent the alarms from activating properly.
The recall involves Universal Security Instruments' 10-year battery operated ionization and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and with date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11.
The smoke alarms are white, with a diameter of 5-1/2 inches. The words "Universal" and "Smoke & Fire Alarm" are printed on the front cover of the unit. The label on the back of the alarm lists the model number and date code.
Consumers are asked to inspect their smoke alarms by pushing the test button to determine if they will activate properly. If the alarm sounds, no further action is required. If it does not sound, consumers should contact Universal Security for a replacement.
There have been 134 reports of failure to properly activate during installation.
The alarms were sold online from July 2015 to December 2016.
