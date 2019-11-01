(CNN) -- With cookie baking season around the corner, you may want to check your refrigerator first.
According to CNN, Nestle USA says it put out a voluntary recall after getting reports that customers found pieces of food-grade rubber pieces in some of its cookie dough products. The products were sold in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
The company said in a release that it had identified and fixed the problem, but issued the recall to be safe.
The recall is limited to the ready-to-bake refrigerated products with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295. Batch dates are the four digits that follow the "use or freeze-by" date and before the number 5753.
So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported from the recalled products.
If you have one of the items affected, the company said to throw it away, but keep your proof of purchase and contact Nestle Consumer Services.
