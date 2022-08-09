LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who ran the popular Kern's Korner on Bardstown Road passed away.
The restaurant posted to Facebook announcing the death of former operator Jeff Kern, pictured above in the green shirt.
Kern's father open the tavern in 1978, and Jeff Kern and his brother took over in early 1990s. Kern officially retired from the restaurant two years ago.
"When I think of Jeff Kern, I always smile," said Clay Shulhafer, the current owner of Kern's Korner. "He put a smile on people’s faces. He is going to be missed. Never forgotten."
Jeff Kern had lots of friends who frequented the restaurant. Louisville rapper Jack Harlow even bought Kern's car from him when the rapper turned 16.
This is true. @jackharlow pic.twitter.com/ymCHyH5Baz— Kern's Korner (@Kerns_Korner) August 9, 2022
