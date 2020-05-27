LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A distilled spirits bottling facility wants to expand its operations in the old General Mills Pillsbury plant.
Part of the Sazerac family but renamed in 2019, Northwest Ordinance Distilling on Wednesday announced a $39.5 million expansion project at the 707 Pillsbury Lane facility as the company plans to add new products to its bottling line, according to a news release.
"We’re excited to be able to grow our Northwest Ordinance Distilling again," said Jeff Conder, vice president of manufacturing, in the news release. "The State of Indiana, the City of New Albany, and One Southern Indiana have all been great partners to us and created a very business friendly environment. We look forward to expanding both our manufacturing footprint and our workforce with steady, good paying jobs."
The expansion will bring 50 new jobs to the facility, where salaries are higher than Floyd County's average, according to Wendy Dant Chesser, CEO of One Southern Indiana.
"They already have 110 employees that are making over $24 an hour, and that's excluding benefits," she said.
New Albany City Council is scheduled to vote on final approval of the company's local incentives next week, according to the news release. The expansion project depends on that approval, the company said.
Northwest Ordinance Distilling purchased the General Mills Pillsbury plant in 2018, two years after the plant was closed. To aid in the fight against COVID-19, the distillery has been creating and distributing hand sanitizer to health care workers, government officials and the retail, airline, pharmacy industries, among others.
"The Northwest Ordinance Distilling has been a tremendous partner for the City of New Albany since their reopening of the General Mills facility in 2018," New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said in the news release. "Not only do they employ more than 100 workers at a pay averaging nearly 20% above the Floyd County average, they have also invested approximately $2 million to reactivate the CSX rail line that originally served the plant."
