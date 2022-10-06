NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people are expected to make a stop in New Albany this weekend for the Harvest Homecoming Festival, and local shops are counting on these few days to bring a boost to business.
Whether it's shopping or catching up with friends, there's a list of reasons why people say Harvest Homecoming is one of their favorite weekends of the year.
For John Thornsberry, of New Albany, it's the food.
"It's all really good," Thornsberry said.
For Chuck Walters, it's the food but also getting out to walk around the event.
"Just walking around meeting people and having a good time," Walters said.
But the city's Main Street, full of orange cones and concrete barriers, is not bringing the same foot traffic Judy Stults with The Odd Shop said she normally sees this weekend.
1 of 24
Thousands of people are attending Harvest Homecoming in New Albany.
IMAGES | Thousands of people attend Harvest Homecoming in New Albany
1 of 24
Thousands of people are attending Harvest Homecoming in New Albany.
Some of the food at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
A giant pumpkin at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany.
Some of the food at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Some of the food at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Some of the food at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Thousands of people are attending Booth Days at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Some of the food at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Thousands of people are attending Booth Days at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
A dog in a pumpkin costume at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Thousands of people are attending Booth Days at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Thousands of people are attending Booth Days at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Some of the rides at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Thousands of people are attending Booth Days at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Some of the rides at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Thousands of people are attending Booth Days at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Some of the food at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Thousands of people are attending Booth Days at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Thousands of people are attending Booth Days at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Some of the food at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Thousands of people are attending Booth Days at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Thousands of people are attending Booth Days at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Thousands of people are attending Booth Days at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Thousands of people are attending Booth Days at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana.
Stults works with her granddaughter who opened the store in 2020.
"Normally, during Harvest, this shop is packed," Stults said. "I mean, it's absolutely packed."
It has been a reminder about the lack of business they've seen since construction began over the summer. Stults said sales are down about 50% and it relies on online sales to help compensate.
"It's just horrible for the businesses right here on Main Street," Stults said.
Organizers expect nearly 400,000 people to attend Harvest Homecoming, and with the busy weekend just kicking off Thursday night, Stults hopes for the best.
"Lot of people are just getting out and seeing the booths and they tend to come in a little bit later in the day," Stults said. "And, hopefully, Harvest will be good. We have good weather."
As for the construction's impact on Harvest Homecoming traffic, festival president Kenneth Eichenberger said it has been going well.
"It's been one way most of the summer, which is not good for downtown short-term," Eichenberger said. "Long-term, it's going to be better for everyone. But I think that's prepped everybody and so there's not been much congestion."
Eichenberger said the Sherman Minton Bridge being open both directions all weekend is a plus. A nine-day eastbound bridge closure will begin at 2 a.m. Oct. 10 and is expected to last until Oct. 19.
"Logistically, New Albany's been preparing for this, we've been working with the city all year-long, so we're excited," Eichenberger said.
For a calendar of Harvest Homecoming's events, click here.