NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Rally's in New Albany was temporarily shut down Wednesday after health inspectors found numerous code violations.
The fast food restaurant in the 400 block of Vincennes Street failed a routine inspection by the Floyd County Health Department Wednesday, with a dozen violations noted. One of the most serious violations was not having a certified food manager present. The health department has given the restaurant a month to find a dedicated food manager.
According to the report, the health inspector observed the "store to be soiled, littered" with "mold on floors, corners, walls and ceilings." The restaurant also had flies, ants and roaches throughout, as well as dead bugs. Some equipment was found to be rusted and dirty.
A total of four critical violations and eight non-critical violations were noted in the report. Health inspectors returned to the restaurant Thursday and cleared it to reopen after noting that most of the violations had been corrected.
