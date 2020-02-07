NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The historic Samuel Culbertson mansion is up for grabs in New Albany.
The Victorian style home sits in the heart of Mansion Row on Main Street.
"It started with the legacy of Mr. William S. Culbertson," the mansion's current co-owner, Steven Goodman said. "He came to New Albany in 1814, pretty much on his own and became a self made businessman down the street at a hardware store."
"This was the last mansion he built. It was built in 1886, and it was a wedding gift for his youngest son."
Samuel Culbertson was a businessman in his own light. He was on the board of Churchill Downs for more than 50 years, according to Goodman.
Culbertson's legacy at the track was the first Garland of Roses he commissioned during the Great Depression.
The mansion in New Albany is four floors and approximately 10,625 square feet.
Bids started at $495,000. Holliday and Goodman bought the house in 2004 for $350,000 and it was last appraised at $850,000, according to Beckort Auctions, LLC.
"Steve and I have been doing restoration for a long, long time, and we would like to retire," Holliday said. "Our hope for the building is that someone would use it in a similar way we are using it."
Holliday and Goodman use the home as a wedding venue and event space.
"We had one wedding that was a Great Gatsby theme, and she had on a string of pearls and a mink," Holliday said.
There are two bars in the basement, including one built in 1939. There are 5,000 square feet of event space for more than 200 people. The main house has kept the original pocket doors, wood working and charm.
"I think it's really important to save a building like this," Holliday said.
As the current owners look toward the future of the historic home, they hope the new owners will share the same priority.
Bidding ends on March third. Click here for a link the auction website.
Copyright 2020. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.