NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Downtown New Albany seafood restaurant Hull & High Water announced it will close for reasons including personnel changes, permit troubles and financial struggles.
The restaurant, at 324 E. Main, said on its Facebook page that it will close, though it did not give a specific date.
"We will remain open both lunch and dinner until we run out of food and drinks," the eatery posted. "Thank you for your support these past couple years."
The restaurant also posted that it had experienced a "lot of ups and downs" through the years. It cited "unfortunate personnel changes, a few different issues with the state over certain permits and other issues" as reasons for the closing.
"... we know going into the winter months that it becomes a financial struggle by being a coastal seafood concept and losing the majority of our seating with the patio being closed," it said.
The restaurant said it wanted to give the staff ample time to look for new employment rather than close suddenly when revenue falls sharply because of weather.
The restaurant could not be reached immediately to provide further information.
