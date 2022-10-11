LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although a closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed again, some New Albany business owners believe the construction could bring them more business.
On Tuesday, officials delayed the nine-day closure eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge for the second time in a week.
Project leaders have not said why the closure was delayed again. It was originally supposed to close starting Oct. 9, but the three-day delay was announced Friday afternoon. The postponement was to complete the final steps of preparing the bridge deck for Phase 2, according to project leaders.
Shops like Eureka Menswear, which have been blocked off during the city's Main Street construction project, saw significant foot traffic during Harvest Homecoming last weekend.
Harvest Homecoming - Market Street.JPG
Market Street during at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, Indiana on Oct. 9, 2022.
"This side being closed, we had a lot of people who would park down here and kind of use this as kind of like a thoroughfare — so it did end up kind of helping bring in people to the store who maybe wouldn't of seen it otherwise," Dan Hardesty, the owner of Eureka Menswear, said.
Mattea Marler, the manger of Da•da Apparel Co., believes upcoming detours will lead to more people driving by their storefront and potentially bringing in more business.
The clothing store sits on Spring Street, just blocks away from the I-64 eastbound ramp that will be closed during the project.
"I think as traffic gets diverted and stuff, we'll see more people kind of stopping or just trying to avoid the traffic for a time and doing more shopping after getting off work, so they don't have to go straight into the traffic," Marler said.
Store owners with businesses off the beaten path, who are already struggling with other construction projects, have concerns about the bridge shutdown.
"It's gonna be a long time, a lot of construction," Roman Carter, the manager of Eureka Menswear, said. "We just got to make our way through it until we can see the light at the end of the trail, I guess."
Some businesses plan to have special deals during the closure, hoping to entice people to shop, instead of letting the detours deter them.