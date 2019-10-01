LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program is introducing students to the world of aviation -- and attempting to whet their appetites for a career in the industry.
It's happening at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and it's called SDF Tours. This program allows students to learn the inner workings of the airport during two-hour guided tours.
The Louisville Regional Airport Authority worked with JCPS on the partnership for students at The Academies of Louisville. The program can also be tailored for other schools and youth organizations.
"When you think of aviation, you think of a pilot, and that's not all," said Christy Rogers, assistant superintendent of high schools for JCPS. "We want kids to understand that there are IT systems here, there's police and fire here -- and we have those programs in JCPS, and we are building a world-class model and all of our students are prepared for life."
JCPS says the SDF Tours Program gives students a chance to connect what they're learning in the classroom to a career pathway that interests them.
Groups that are interested in the SDF Tours Program may email SDFTours@FlyLouisville.com for more information.
