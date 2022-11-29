LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky.
Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches.
The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids.
Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center, right off Interstate 65.
It's open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Saturdays, it's open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Don-offee-wich is closed on Sundays and Wednesdays.
