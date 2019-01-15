LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old Germantown auto body shop has transformed into an electric car charging station and sustainable convenience store.
The Full Stop Station carries farm-to-table food, coffee, beer and vegan pastries.
It's a co-op business model with participation from several local companies.
"We wanted it to be like a traditional filling station, where you can grab a snack to go, or you can grab a coffee, but the idea is to kind of elevate it, so you can get something here with local ingredients and everything here is just really thoughtfully sourced," said Sarah Hewett-Ball, project manager for One Stop Station.
The Full Stop Station celebrated its grand opening on Monday.
