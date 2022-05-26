LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new venture is open for business in west Louisville focused on lifting up the dreams of minority entrepreneurs.
A business intelligence center is up and running inside the Old Walnut Plaza on Muhammad Ali Boulevard in Russell neighborhood.
The Louisville Central Community Center is behind it, partnering with the Rotary Club and MELANnaire Marketplace.
Kevin Fields with LCCC said the center can help close the racial wealth gap and increase the number of Black-owned businesses.
"So we're confronting those dilemmas but we're doing it in a way that's lifting everybody who agrees that we as a community can be doing a lot better than we've been doing," Fields said.
Several businesses, including a real estate agency and Garden Girl, are also open inside the incubator.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.