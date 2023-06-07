LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant could soon be opening in downtown Louisville.
According to the Louisville Downtown Partnership, Havana Night LCC has applied for an alcohol license at a spot on South 4th Street.
It's the former site of Sapporo Japanese Grill and Sushi.
One of the owners of Havana Night told the downtown partnership that he hopes to open a new Cuban restaurant at the location soon.
There's still no timeline when that could happen. The property includes 4,500 square feet of restaurant space and a patio.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.