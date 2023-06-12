LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Louisville's downtown looks noticeably emptier than it did just a few years ago.
Christian Adelberg is the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Kentucky Performing Arts.
"We need to get the people back," Adelberg said.
He said it used to be hard to get into restaurants and coffee shops during his lunch break. But ever since the pandemic, downtown Louisville never returned to that same level.
The job fair was Monday at the Kentucky Performing Arts at 501 W. Main St. in downtown Louisville.
It started at 10 a.m. and continued until 2 p.m., with a steady flow of people coming in. Employers WDRB talked to said they had a good amount of interest from the folks who showed up.
"It all feeds into the same ecosystem," Adelberg said. "The more people you have working downtown, the more patronage there will be at restaurants, at coffee shops."
LMPD had a booth set up for the event, as it looks to find about 300 officers. Rachel Arroyo-Phillips is a Recruitment Selection Officer for LMPD.
"People are not going to come downtown if they don't feel safe," Arroyo-Phillips said.
TARC was at the event looking for a handful of mechanics.
- Kentucky Performing Arts
- TARC
- Norton Healthcare
- Kiddie Academy
- BJB Restoration
- Work Architecture and Design
- LMPD
- KentuckianaWorks
- Junior Achievement
- Salvation Army
- Home of the Innocents
- Go Job
