LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Louisville's downtown looks noticeably emptier than it did just a few years ago.

Christian Adelberg is the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Kentucky Performing Arts. 

"We need to get the people back," Adelberg said.

He said it used to be hard to get into restaurants and coffee shops during his lunch break. But ever since the pandemic, downtown Louisville never returned to that same level. 

Adelberg said tourism is doing well but, day to day foot traffic from lunch breaks is missing.
 
That's why Kentucky Performing Arts partnered with the Louisville Downtown Partnership and Greater Louisville, Inc., to host a job fair.
It's hoped it will provide a boost to local employers, helping them to then serve more customers and increase foot traffic to re-invigorate the downtown economy, business district and the heart of our city, according to a news release.

The job fair was Monday at the Kentucky Performing Arts at 501 W. Main St. in downtown Louisville. 

It started at 10 a.m. and continued until 2 p.m., with a steady flow of people coming in. Employers WDRB talked to said they had a good amount of interest from the folks who showed up. 

"It all feeds into the same ecosystem," Adelberg said. "The more people you have working downtown, the more patronage there will be at restaurants, at coffee shops." 

LMPD had a booth set up for the event, as it looks to find about 300 officers. Rachel Arroyo-Phillips is a Recruitment Selection Officer for LMPD.

"People are not going to come downtown if they don't feel safe," Arroyo-Phillips said.

TARC was at the event looking for a handful of mechanics.

"We're managing, putting in a lot of extra hours. We're doing a lot of double shifts." TARC Apprenticeship Manager Brad Henson said. 
 
Norys Yera was one of around 500 job seekers at the event. 
 
"I have different family looking for a job here, it is a good opportunity for us, especially for bilingual people," Yera said. 
 
The following employers and organizations took part:
  • Kentucky Performing Arts
  • TARC
  • Norton Healthcare
  • Kiddie Academy
  • BJB Restoration
  • Work Architecture and Design
  • LMPD
  • KentuckianaWorks
  • Junior Achievement
  • Salvation Army
  • Home of the Innocents
  • Go Job

