LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit will pay tribute to the founders and history of Louisville Slugger baseball bats.
The exhibit, "Project H&B: Putting Names with the Faces of Hillerich & Bradsby Co.," will run at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory from Sept. 27 to Nov. 1.
According to a news release from the museum, the exhibit will feature 25 photographs dating back to the 1930s that all feature Hillerich & Bradsby Co. workers whose names have been lost through the years.
Hillerich & Bradsby is the manufacturer of Louisville Slugger baseball bats.
"The photographs will immerse guests in the storied history of H&B, and life within the factory," the news release states. "This is the first time the museum has presented these photos as a collection. They will be displayed in the public lobby of Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, so there is no charge to view them. From the candid to the portrait-esque, each photo tells the story of the hands, the faces, the people who have contributed to the company's success."
One of the aims of the exhibit is to identify some of the individuals in the pictures. Members of the public who recognize workers in the photographs are invited to identify them using the #ProjectHB hashtag and tagging the museum on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Additionally, they are invited to call the museum at (502) 588-7215 or email at projecthb@sluggermuseum.com.
"From butter churns to baseball bats, since 1856 thousands of men and women have played a role in Hillerich & Bradsby Co's success, including the production of Louisville Slugger bats, PowerBilt golf clubs, WWII gun stocks and more," said Bailey Mazik, a curatorial specialist at Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, in a statement. "With this exhibit, we hope to fill in some of the missing details of H&B's story by identifying those whose names have been lost through the decades and celebrating their lasting hard work and dedication."
A special reception will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public, and former Hillerich & Bradsby Co. employees will be in attendance in an effort to identify some of the employees in the photographs, and to share their memories.
