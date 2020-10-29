JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new hotel opened up in southern Indiana on Thursday in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Fairfield by Marriot in Jeffersonville. Attendees were required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The new hotel is near State Road 62 and Interstate 265, not far from the River Ridge Commerce Center.
"We're very fortunate that many industries that have been able to expand during this pandemic, have taken that opportunity and have found southern Indiana to be an attractive place for them," said Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
The new hotel offers a 24-hour business center, a 24-hour market, an outdoor pool and a fitness center. It will employ 20 full-time staff members.
