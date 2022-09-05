LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The drive down Barret Avenue has taken a turn.
Nitty Gritty is still there, Big Bad Breakfast, too, but in between is an older building with a new interesting paint job.
"People are slowing down to see what's going on," Louisvillian Joe Brackett said.
"Umm, this looks like blood to me," another passerby said.
The red paint almost appears to drip down the side of the building. Inside, it looks like a scene straight from "Saw." There are blades, mallets and there's chopping happening.
"I don't think they did any slaughtering here," Jenny Kiefer said with a laugh.
The building used to house a butcher shop, and, come October, it will be the home of Butcher Cabin Books, a horror bookstore.
"I don't scare easily," said Keifer, one of those kids who loved to be scared growing up. "I really just have always loved spooky, and creepy things. I've always loved Halloween."
She watched "The Shining" and read "Goosebumps," then when she got older, she started writing her own page turners.
The store will focus on selling all kinds of horror novels, not just the mainstream.
"Eventually, we'll want to sell some movies and some horror movie soundtrack vinyl," she said.
People are already taking pictures of and tweeting about the new store. It's clear: There's interest in the frightening in the area.
"Nitty Gritty and Fat Rabbit sell lots of Halloween and horror items," Keifer said. "There's a food truck that's starting up called 'Fright Bites.'"
Should the store get axed, Keifer has a backup plan that will not require a new paint job.
"Some people have said it looks like strawberry syrup," she said. "So if the horror book store doesn't work out, we can start an ice cream parlor."
