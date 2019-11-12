LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new five-story, 134-room hotel is in the works near the Kentucky Exposition Center and Cardinal Stadium.
Peachtree Hotel Group is planning to build a Homewood Suites by Hilton at Central Avenue and South Floyd Street. The site is currently a parking lot and there is no word on the construction timeline.
The project comes after Churchill Downs announced in early November that it has plans for a hotel near the historic racetrack.
