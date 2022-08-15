LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taziki's in Jeffersonville is celebrating its 100th location with a 100 cent menu.
The Jeffersonville location is the actual 100th location for the company. The Mediterranean café on Veterans Parkway will offer six menu items for 100 cents on Tuesday only.
It's one item per customer, while supplies last, for dine-in only. The Taziki's in Jeffersonville opened in June and is the franchise's third location in Kentuckiana.
100 cents menu:
- Dip sampler platter
- Greek salad (no protein)
- Lemon Chicken soup
- Chicken roll-ups with chips
- Chicken gyro with chips
- Grilled cheese pita with chips
