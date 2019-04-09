LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A market bringing something new to Louisville is closer to opening its doors.
The Logan Street Market plans to open in July, bringing together dozens of locally owned businesses under one roof, including chefs and artists.
It will include Safai coffee, a brewery, restaurants and specialty crafts.
Crews are working to turn a former tobacco company warehouse in the Shelby Park neighborhood into the new space.
Delays pushed back last summer's projected opening date.
