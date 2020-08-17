SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new Mexican restaurant is scheduled to open in Sellersburg on Sept. 1.
El Catrin will bring the same menu items, and more, from La Catrina, its sister restaurant in New Albany. But its owners say El Catrin will feature more burritos and Mexican sandwiches, called tortas.
The restaurant took over an old pizzeria on Highway 311, near Ivy Tech Community College.
El Catrin includes an outdoor patio space that can seat around 50 people.
