LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- DO/LOVE/LIVE Brewing has hired an award-winning brewmaster as construction on the new $5.5 million, 22,000-square-foot facility in Butchertown progresses.
Larry Horwitz, a 26-year veteran of the industry, has joined DO/LIVE/LIVE as head of brewing operations. He and his teams have won more than 21 medals at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup, including the World Beer Cup Large Brewpub of the Year, according to a news release.
"I was immediately drawn to this project because of the exciting things happening in craft beer in Louisville and the uniqueness of the DO/LOVE/LIVE project," Horwitz said in the release.
Horwitz serves as an instructor with the American Brewers Guild and a board member of the Brewers Association.
John Flodder, partner in DO/LOVE/LIVE, said in the release that he was excited to add Horwitz' expertise to the brewing team.
"What's most important is his passion for brewing quality beer and delivering memorable experiences to our guests," Flodder said.
The DO/LOVE/LIVE project, at 1016 E. Washington St., will include a tasting room, outdoor beer garden, a 360-degree rooftop and a north-facing second-floor balcony with views of the Ohio River and Louisville City FC's yet-to-be completed soccer stadium.
Flodder and partners Jim McGuire, Luke Scoggin and Dave Childress got the idea for the brewery in 2018 "to inspire people to DO/good, LOVE/big and LIVE/now."
Childress, who also co-founded Common Space Brewery in Southern California, said, "We've designed the space to create unique, immersive experiences and curate 'wow' moments."
The brewery design will include industrial features from the property's previous tenant, the former Dryden Provisions meat packaging plant. Brewing equipment is expected to arrive yet this year, and brewing could begin as early as spring.
