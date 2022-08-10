LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maker's Mark Distillery has a new museum that pays homage to one its co-founders, Margie Samuels.
The Margie Vestibule features Margie Samuels private pewter collection, which inspired her to name the family bourbon Maker's Mark in the 1950s.
"A noted collector of fine English pewter, Margie knew the "maker's mark" was a symbol of handcrafted quality," according to a news release.
While her husband created the taste of Maker's Mark Bourbon, Margie Samuels designed the shape of the bottle, and the iconic look of dipping each bottle in red wax.
"My grandmother, Margie Samuels, represents all the values that have shaped not only our family, but the way we continue to work every day at Maker’s Mark," said Rob Samuels, an eighth-generation distiller and leader of Maker’s Mark. "She was ahead of her time, playing a significant role in establishing what has become one of the most recognizable brands in the world in an industry which in those days had very little room for women."
The exhibit also includes a portrait of Margie Samuels and stain-glass windows.
Margie Samuels died in 1985.
The vestibule opens in August for visitors who take a tour of the distillery in Loretto.
