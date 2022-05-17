LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new organization in Louisville offers a wide range of opportunities for young adults.
The Spot: Young Adult Opportunity Campus — which was created to help young adults "REimagine" their futures by overcoming trouble with the law, homelessness and other issues — held an open house Tuesday.
The new partnership between KentuckianaWorks and Goodwill Industries of Kentucky helps students between the ages of 16-24 get their GED, go to college or find a career path.
The facility works with students in Jefferson, Bullitt, Trimble, Oldham, Henry, Spencer, and Shelby counties.
Students can get industry-recognized certifications through The Spot in fields like welding.
"When we are helping them to earn those certifications, we want to be sure to do a holistic approach," said Rosell Hamilton, the director of young adult services at the campus. "Because we understand if they have any other barriers such as mental health or homelessness or transportation, we want to be able to support them all the way around so they are able to be that person that's employable."
The Spot Young Adult Opportunity Campus is located inside the Jefferson Community and Technical College building on West Chestnut Street. It accepts walks in from young people.
