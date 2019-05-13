LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former owners of The Cafe, a popular spot in Louisville's Paristown neighborhood, have decide that it's time to take a step back.
They're planning to retire.
"When the offer came to acquire our property, I floated the idea of buying the restaurant, as well as an exit strategy to one day be able to retire," said Sal Rubino, the former owner and operator.
But if you like The Cafe as is, don't worry: Rubino said they'll stick around and help operate the restaurant.
The new owners, Paristown Food and Beverage Group, are known for launching Buckhead Mountain Grill.
"Our goal is that they will not notice a single bit of difference between the day Sal owns it and the day we own it," said Wes Johnson, one of the new owners and the manager of Paristown Food and Beverage Group.
Johnson wouldn't say how much the deal is worth.
The Cafe will soon move across the street in Paristown.
