LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Closing the racial wealth gap.
That's what a new partnership involving the Rotary Club, Louisville Central Community Centers, SCORE, and MELANaire Marketplace hopes to accomplish. A ribbon-cutting for a new Business Intelligence Center will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. at Old Walnut Plaza, at 1300 W. Muhammad Ali in the Russell neighborhood.
The SEDI partnership is committed to supporting Black entrepreneurship.
"We see this innovative partnership as being a vital part of our community’s efforts to advance equity and empower economically disadvantaged businesses," LCCC’s CEO, Kevin Fields, who serves as a Board Director and Chair of the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee of the Rotary Club of Louisville, said in a news release.
According to the release, SEDI will recruit and train members of the Louisville Rotary Club to help underserved businesses in the community succeed and thrive through networking and mentoring. SCORE will provide the leadership, programming, and resources for business mentoring success. Clients of the SEDI Partnership will become candidates for new member scholarship opportunities offered by the Rotary Club.
In a written statement, Rotary Club President Jean West said "this project is a great example of our Club’s efforts to confront and address complex socio-economic issues that plague communities like Louisville all over America. I hope to see this project become a movement for Rotarians everywhere. We must do everything we can to address racial inequities, especially in the area of economics."
The Old Walnut Plaza business incubator is already home to several job-creating businesses, including Limitless LLC, Rhinox Research Group, Eternal Realty, Bailey Construction, Garden Girl Foods, Family Matters Exchange & Visitation Center, Phoebe Academy, and others. It features quality office suites and provides access to an ecosystem that empowers business owners through mentoring, networking, and greater access to economic opportunity.
The community is invited to Sparking Economic Development Initiative, ribbon cuttings and vendor fair from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 26. The event will feature:
- Old Walnut Plaza Business Intelligence Center Ribbon Cutting
- Garden Girl Foods Ribbon Cutting
- Black Walnut Street Vendor Fair hosted by MELANnaire Marketplace
- A special function for members of The Rotary Club of Louisville.
The event is free and open to the public. Register at lcccnews.org or by calling (502) 583-8821.
