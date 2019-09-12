LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new pizza place in town.
Primo's Pizzeria opened Tuesday on the site of what was formerly Pieology at 2043 South Hurstbourne Pkwy. near Taylorsville Road.
Owner Ankit Chudgar said he purchased the store from the previous Pieology owner.
Although Primo's Pizzeria will serve a similar product to what was offered at Pieology, Chudgar said his pizzeria will not be affiliated with that brand but instead operate as an independent, locally owned pizzeria.
