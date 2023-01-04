LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer unveiled new renderings for an project that's expected to bring affordable housing to downtown Louisville.
LDG Land Holdings LLC, an affiliate of LDG Development, plans to build a five-story building, including a ground level of parking, on Muhammad Ali Boulevard between 7th and 8th streets. The complex called "Grey on Ali" will include mixed-income affordable housing, but the firm is still determining a financial model to support the mix.
"It's going to have a mix of one two- and three-bedroom mix units and it also includes amenities," said Ramona Vasta, a manger for LDG Development. "We have outdoor courtyard space, children's play areas, a business center (and) fitness center."
The developer purchased old Greyhound bus station property at 720 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. in November 2022 for $2.8 million.
"At LDG, we believe that everyone deserves a quality place to live," Vasta said. "So that is part of our mission and part of our plan, overall, to start putting a dent in that housing shortage."
The city of Louisville's development review committee met Wednesday but delayed its vote without a quorum present and will continue into Thursday. According to LDG, it's unclear when construction could begin on the project.
