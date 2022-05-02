LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport wants to help travelers get through the security line quicker
Beginning Thursday, May 5, travelers will be able to enroll in TSA PreCheck without an appointment.
Just in time for the 148th Kentucky Derby, the simplified enrollment takes five minutes or less.
Previously, travelers had to fill out an application online before going for an in-person appointment. This program allows passengers to enroll at the airport.
"We need more people flying," said Mike Mangeot, the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism. "We need more people — from a business standpoint, from a leisure standpoint — getting back out post-pandemic and really lifting us. Our industry cannot recover fully until we get the airlines back, until we get our meetings and conventions back. And this program is going to be such a convenience for folks. The fact that you can walk in, check in and get clearance that day, I think, is a game-changer."
The program will be available in Louisville through May 16.
