LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is serving up Middle Eastern cuisine.
Mama Shadia celebrated its grand opening Friday afternoon on West Market and South 23rd streets.
The Halal restaurant specializes in authentic Arabic and Middle Eastern dishes like chicken masala, beef curry, kababs, shawarma and more.
"We're bringing that taste of the Middle East here to Louisville," co-owner Tim Barber said. "There is Middle Eastern restaurants around the city, but you don't find the flavor that he brings with it so we wanna show everybody what we have to offer."
Mama Shadia is open Sundays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
