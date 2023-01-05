LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business will open Friday in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
Located in the old Red Top Dog space on at Logan and Mary streets, The Keswick will offer craft beer, cocktails, slushies, food trucks, games and live music.
Fright Bites food truck will be at the grand opening from 5-10 p.m. Friday.
Keswick is also hiring, and if you're interested in joining the team, click here.
Red Top Dog's food truck is still in business.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.