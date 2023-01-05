LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant that borders the Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods held its grand opening Thursday with Louisville's new mayor on hand.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined co-owner Decemond Hampton and others for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at InKredible's Burgers & Shakes at 1506 Dixie Highway, near West Hill Street, in a building that was once occupied by Rally's.
It was Greenberg's first ribbon-cutting as Louisville's mayor, and he congratulated the new business on his social media pages.
Hampton expressed his gratitude to everyone for showing up and to the city for its support.
"Thanks everybody for coming out here to support the InKredible's grand opening," he said. "It's such an honor to have the new mayor come support us. It's just monumental for us."
Hampton noted that he grew up in the neighborhood with his two brothers and two sisters, and they frequented the building when it was a Rally's.
"My late mom used to bring us up here all the time," Hampton said. "So for us to be in the position that we are right now to open up this restaurant, I can't even put into words what this feels like for us."
Greenberg said he was glad that his first official ribbon-cutting was for InKredible's Burgers & Shakes because of what the business means for the community.
"To have this as my first ribbon-cutting is really important and meaningful to me," Greenberg said. "Because this is not just any business. This is a locally-owned business. This is a business that is investing in the Park Hill and the Algonquin community, communities that have been overlooked and neglected by our community and by entrepreneurs for far too long."
Hampton said becoming a business owner in west Louisville took years, and a lot of obstacles had to be overcome. But he was determined to be located in west Louisville, in the neighborhood where he grew up.
"I feel this community has so much promise," he said. "I grew up literally less than a mile from my restaurant."
InKredible's Burgers and Shakes serves primarily gourmet hamburgers and hand-spun milkshakes but it does offer an express breakfast. The eatery also offers chicken, fish and a dish called "Burnt End Brisket Dog."
The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
